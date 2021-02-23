Tunisia: Mahdia-Covid-19 - One Death, 18 Additional Infections and 58 Cases of Recovery

22 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A 63-year-old man from Ksour Essef (Mahdia Governorate) died on Monday from the Coronavirus, bringing to 214 the number of deaths in the region since the spread of the epidemic. The region also recorded 18 more cases of infection, following...

