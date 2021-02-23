Tunisia: Covid-19 - Test Positivity Rate Drops to 18 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — With 575 more coronavirus infections out of 3,186 tests performed as of February 21, 2021, the positivity rate dropped to 18% compared to more than 30% and even 40% in recent months.

According to the latest assessment of the Ministry of Health, published Monday evening, the number of deaths also dropped significantly, with only 18 people who died of coronavirus as of February 21, compared to more than 50 deaths per day, sometimes even 100, in recent months.

The fall also concerns new hospitalisations. In fact, 20 additional admissions to COVID-19 services were reported as of February 21, compared to more than 40 per day in recent weeks and even 130 in one day (on January 26).

Thus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Tunisia has recorded 228,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection including 7,811 deaths and 189,358 recoveries.

As of February 21, 1,231 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, including 278 admitted to intensive care and 109 placed on artificial respirators in the public and private sectors.