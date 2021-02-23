Tunisia: Covid-19 - Test Positivity Rate Drops to 18 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — With 575 more coronavirus infections out of 3,186 tests performed as of February 21, 2021, the positivity rate dropped to 18% compared to more than 30% and even 40% in recent months.According to the latest assessment of the Ministry of...
Top Headlines: Coronavirus
- Kenya: Alarm Over New Covid-19 Surge
- Somalia: Govt Shuts Schools and Universities for 2 Weeks for Covid-19
- Nigeria: Why Children Won't Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 - Official
- Namibia: 1,700 Oshakati Businesses Crushed By Covid-19
- Namibia: Targeted Covid-19 Testing in Schools Commences
- Liberia: USAID to Provide 2 Billion to Propel Global Access to Covid-19 Vaccines
- Africa: Will Africa Ever Get the Covid Vaccine?
- Africa: China to Provide Covid-19 Vaccine Aid to Africa
- Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Less Than 700 Cases for Fourth Consecutive Day
- Nigeria: Report - 20% of Lagos, Enugu, Nasarawa Residents Infected With Covid-19
- Africa: AU Accelerates Vaccine Pre-Orders
- Nigeria: Covid-19 - When Nigeria Receives Vaccines Doesn't Lie in Our Hands - Govt
- Nigeria: NCDC - New Covid-19 Variant Discovered in Nigeria, 15 Other Countries
- Nigeria: UNICEF Orders 4 Million Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccines for Nigeria
- Nigeria: Fake Covid-19 Vaccines in Circulation - Govt
- Nigeria: 1 in 5 Persons Infected With Covid-19 in Lagos, Enugu, Nasarawa - - Survey