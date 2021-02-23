Tunisia: Ariana-Covid-19 - One Death, 49 More Infections and 55 Cases of Recovery

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ariana recorded one death from the Coronavirus during the period from February 19 to February 22, bringing the total number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region to 309.

According to the latest report published by the Ariana Regional Health Directorate, the region also recorded 49 new cases of infection, bringing the total number of infected people in the governorate since the outbreak of the epidemic to 10,666.

In addition, 55 cases of recovery were reported in the governorate of Ariana, where the number of people who recovered from the infection reached 10,119 cases, while 676 patients still carry the virus, including 376 are women and 300 are men.

Among these patients, 19 are currently hospitalised, two of them in intensive care and 17 on artificial respirators in hospitals in the region, according to the same source.