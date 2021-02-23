Tunisia: Ariana-Covid-19 - One Death, 49 More Infections and 55 Cases of Recovery

22 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ariana recorded one death from the Coronavirus during the period from February 19 to February 22, bringing the total number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region to 309.

According to the latest report published by the Ariana Regional Health Directorate, the region also recorded 49 new cases of infection, bringing the total number of infected people in the governorate since the outbreak of the epidemic to 10,666.

In addition, 55 cases of recovery were reported in the governorate of Ariana, where the number of people who recovered from the infection reached 10,119 cases, while 676 patients still carry the virus, including 376 are women and 300 are men.

Among these patients, 19 are currently hospitalised, two of them in intensive care and 17 on artificial respirators in hospitals in the region, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.