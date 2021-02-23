Tanzania: Renewed Optimism as Nation Kneels Before Almighty God

Tanzanians on Sunday the third day of special national prayers against coronavirus, with the government expressing appreciation to religious leaders and their believers for sincerely honouring President John Magufuli's call for prayers.

The Ministry of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children conveyed the government's gratitude, while also urging the public to continue observing Covid-19 protocols.

The ministry underlined the importance of wearing masks, hand washing, sanitising, regularly exercising as well as protecting all those at high risk such as the elderly, obese people and those with chronic illnesses.

In a statement signed by the Head of Government Communication Unit, Gerard Chami, the ministry urged the public to keep observing precautionary measures against various non-communicable and communicable diseases, including outbreaks such as the Covid-19, which has rocked the world at large.

Quoting President Magufuli, the ministry recalled that the nation managed to overcome the threats imposed by the global pandemic last year, which enabled Tanzania's economy to grow impressively as the country successfully attained middle income status amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We did not impose lockdown, and even now, we won't impose lockdown because God is with us and this nation is in God's hands," the statement read in part.

The ministry further appealed to Tanzanians and other stakeholders to keenly observe all the protocols issued by health experts, while also praying to God.

The ministry pledged to continue issuing health education to the public through various means, while reminding people to undergo regular health check-ups to determine their health status.

"Let us continue to take precautions to adhere to the principles of a healthy lifestyle to eliminate health risks that weaken the immune system. Each one of us should feel responsible for preventing and controlling non-communicable and communicable diseases," the ministry said in the statement.

Other protocols highlighted by the ministry include getting proper nutrition including fruits and vegetables, use of herbal remedies registered by the Herbal Medicine Council (HMC) and as instructed by the relevant health experts, wearing masks and consult a doctor as soon as one notices any unusual symptoms.

On February 19th, 2021, while addressing mourners in Dar es Salaam at the requiem mass for the fallen Chief Secretary, Ambassador Eng John Kijazi, President Magufuli declared three days of prayer and fasting.

"Let's pray and fast for three days, I am sure we will win. May I ask religious leaders just as you have been doing, keep insisting in prayers, we will win this, as we won last year we will win this year and years to come," President Magufuli said.

Covid-19 has caused tens of thousands of deaths in many countries, hitting the US (509,875 deaths), Brazil (246,006 deaths), India (156,339), Mexico (179,797 deaths) and the UK (120,365 deaths) with particular cruelty in terms of total deaths.

And while most countries experienced the first wave of infections in a similar fashion, albeit at different times, new variants are - for now - changing the way different areas are suffering from further waves.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC), at least 40 countries have now seen a second wave of the pandemic, including all countries in the southern Africa region.

Experts believe the emergence of the new coronavirus variations in Africa have contributed to an increase in the number of both cases and deaths reported in many countries on the continent.

The new variant of the virus emerged in South Africa last year, and has contributed to record case numbers in the southern African region, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).