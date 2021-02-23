Tanzania: Former Bank of Tanzania Governor Prof Benno Ndulu Dies Aged 71

Dar es Salaam — Former governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Prof Benno Ndulu is no more.

He died at dawn on Monday, February 22, 2021 while receiving treatment at the Hubert Kairuki Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

"It is true that he has passed on. He was admitted to Hubert Kairuki Hospital for about ten days," his Personal Assistant (PA) Msafiri Nampesya, told The Citizen.

He could not get into the details, saying the family and the BoT would be responsible for detailing all the funeral arrangements.

His death comes just two days after that of former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Dr Servacius Likwelile.

Born on January 23, 1950, Prof Ndulu started his career at the University of Dar es Salaam in the early 1980s before joining the World Bank as a Lead Economist.

He was the Governor of the BoT for ten years starting 2008.

Prof Benno Ndulu, who worked as senior advisor at the International Growth centre after retiring from the BoT is best known for his involvement in setting up and developing one of the most effective research and training networks in Africa, the African Economic Research Consortium.

He received an honorary doctorate from the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague in 1997 recognition of his contributions to Capacity Building and Research on Africa.

Following his PhD Degree in Economics from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, he taught economics and published widely on growth, adjustment, governance and trade.