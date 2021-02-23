Tanzania: NMB Launches Deposit Mobilisation Campaign

NMB Bank on Monday raised a local promotion drives bar with a special deposit mobilisation campaign worth over 500m/- in prizes to be won by both its current and new customers in the next 90 days.

The fabulous prizes up for grabs in the 550m/- marketing blitz dubbed "Bonge la Mpango" include a brand new Toyota car.

After every seven days, 10 winners will pocket 500,000/- each that will be deposited in their accounts with the top weekly prize being a three-wheeler motorcycle.

"Over four million NMB customers will stand a chance to win different prizes with the grand prize being a 0km Toyota car worth 169m/-," said NMB Bank Chief Retail Bank Filbert Mponzi during the launch.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Bank Chief Retail Banking Filbert Mponzi said the promotion was a pivotal aspect of consolidating the business.

The multifaceted drive is also part of NMB Bank's strategic activities in 2021 that include retaining current customers, enticing new ones and luring the unbanked population into the formal financial system.

Tanzania's most profitable bank is also using the mouth-watering competition to cement its position in the competitive industry as the safest financial solutions provider and champion in banking service delivery.

To its royal customers, who NMB Bank Chief of Retail Banking Filbert Mponzi commended for enabling the lender to post the highest profit ever in the history of the local industry, the campaign is a way of rewarding them for their continued belief in the institution's undisputed ability to safely keep and manage their deposits and savings.

Mr Mponzi added that bank customers were also expected to develop a habit of savings, which is not a common financial aspect in this part of the world where incomes are often at subsistence levels.

"With Bonge la Mpango," he explained, "NMB Bank wants to inculcate a savings culture in those participating in the campaign not only for their financial prosperity and freedom, but also offering them a unique wealth creation opportunity."

"Throughout the campaign duration, our customers depositing funds starting from 100,000/- will be eligible to a prize galore ranging from cash prizes to LIFAN three-wheelers, pick-up trucks and the Toyota Fortuner grand prize," the retail banking expert noted.

"The campaign also seeks to encourage the unbanked population to open accounts and start savings with NMB Bank," he added.

Mr Mponzi said the timing of the promotion, which will end in May, took into account the fact that the first months of the year were always financially difficult for many people mostly due to overspending during the end of the year festivals.

To qualify for weekly and monthly draws, NMB Bank customers are required to maintain specific amounts of cash in their accounts or open new ones with 100,000/- deposits or more, which is also a participation condition for new clients.

On the grand prize raffle, Mr Mponzi said participants would only be account holders with deposit balances of 10m/- or more that had been maintained for 30 days.

NMB Bank Dar es Salaam Zone Manager Donatus Richard said the "Bonge la Mpango" promotion is not only an empowerment opportunity, but also its prizes are a form and source of capital especially for ordinary people and micro entrepreneurs.