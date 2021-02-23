Tanzania: Government Warns Mineral Smugglers

22 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Government has warned mineral smugglers stop such hideous activity as it hinders the country's effort towards economic growth.

Minister of Minerals Dotto Biteko told an international forum on mining that a total of 102 mineral smuggling cases have already occurred in the country.

He disclosed this at the Julius Nyerere Covention Centre in Dar es Salaam today (February 22, 2021).

"May I take this opportunity to condemn all those who are holding us back. A total of 102 cases of mineral smuggling have occurred here, and we have seized and nationalized minerals worth more than US $ 20 million," he said.

The minister said the mineral sector has played a big role in bringing in foreign currency in the country.

He appealed to investors to bring minerals from their different countries as Tanzania has a good market.

The three-day meeting will give special awards to miners in various categories as a way of recognizing their contribution to the mining sector.

