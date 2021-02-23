Tanzania/Angola: Namungo FC Humiliate CD Agosto in CAF Match

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania representatives in the African Confederation Cup, Namungo FC, have moved one step ahead in qualifying for the Groups stage after recording a 6-2 victory against CD de Agosto of Angola in a playoff encounter at the Azam Complex in Dar.

The victory means Namungo FC need just a draw to qualify into the Groups stage of the competition while Angolan need a 7-0 goals victory to reach that stage.

The team head coach Hemed Morocco commended his players for the best results and believe they will do more in the return leg scheduled to be held at the same venue on Thursday.

Morocco said players the score has reflected their training and believe called them not to underrate the team in the next encounter.