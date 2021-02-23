Tanzania: We Are Ready - Simba Players

22 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club (Simba) players are ready to face Al Ahly of Egypt in tomorrow's African Champions League encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match is slated to start at 4pm local time, and is expected to be the toughest one due to the fact that Simba would like to maintain their unbeaten run at the venue in the competition.

Al Ahly also would like to prove their worth in the competition due to the fact that in the 2019/2020 edition they lost against Simba. Simba won 1-0.

However Al Ahly won 5-0 in Cairo in the same competition.

Simba's defender Joash Onyango said they have prepared well ahead of the encounter and believe they will do the best.

Onyango who let the team in their 1-0 victory against AS Vita Club of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said they have home ground advantage and what has been applied in Kinshasa during the first encounter would be applied at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

