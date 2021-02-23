Tanzania: ACT Wazalendo Names Dorothy Semu National Party Chairperson

22 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — Opposition Party ACT Wazalendo has on Monday, February 22 named Dorothy Semu as the new national chairperson of the party following the death of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

Ms Dorothy Semu was the party's national vice chairperson.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the party's information and publicity secretary Salim Bimani.

This is in accordance with Article 84 (3) and (4) of the ACT Wazalendo's Constitution of 2015, the 2020 edition which reads as follows;

"84 (3): If the Chairman of the Party is absent for any reason then the Vice-Chairman who is from another side of the Union other than the Chairman, and if the first Vice-Chairman is also absent, then the remaining Vice-Chairman shall act as chairman. "

In addition, in accordance with Article 84 (4) of the ACT Wazalendo's Constitution, Ms Dorothy Semu will continue to hold office for a period not exceeding twelve (12) months until a new Chairperson is elected by the Special National Assembly.

