Tanzania: ZFF Officials Meet to Pick Acting President

23 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Executive Committee of Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFA) met here to pick a person who will temporary hold the presidential post while process to elect the permanent holder is underway.

The meeting was called following the resignation of the post holder, Seif Kombo Pandu.

The Acting secretary general of ZFF, Kibabu Haji Hassam said the meeting to nominate the federation's acting president election is being held in Pemba Island and will soon announce who deserves the post.

In another development, the committee will also meet today with officials of First Division League clubs from Pemba zone after some clubs boycotted league matches.

He said the main agenda besides sorting outs several clubs' disputes. Will be to find proper means that will enable Zanzibar Premier League develop to the desired level.

On February 17 this year, ZFF President stepped down saying his move aimed to safeguard the interest of Isles football.

