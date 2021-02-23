Nigeria: Fireboy Leads Pack of Winners At 14th Headies

22 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Ebirim

The 14th edition of the Headies awards held yesterday February 21, 2021 and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show was virtual, with a huge part of it pre-recorded.

The live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with electrifying performances from Chike, Fireboy, Joeboy and Laycon. Red carpet began at 5pm while the main event commenced at about 9:00pm.

Nigerian musician, Fireboy led the pack of winners with five awards including Album of The Year, while Wizkid won two awards including Artist of The Year.

Celebrities in attendance include Wizkid, 2Baba, Sound Sultan, Fireboy, Idia Aisien, AY, iLLBliss, Bad Boy Timz, Omah Lay, Mayorkun among others.

The show which celebrates outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry was hosted by comedian, Bovi and media personality, Nancy Isime and saw winners in new categories; Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album.

See list of winners below;

Best R&B Single

Tattoo - Fireboy DML

Best Recording of The Year

Brymo

Best Music Video of The Year

1 Milli - Davido By Director K

Album of the Year

Apollo - Fireboy

Producer of The Year

Pheelz - Billionaire by Teni

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola - Addicted

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz - Under The Sky

Best Street Hop Artiste

Mayorkun - Geng

Rookie of The Year

Bad Boy Tims - MJ

Best Pop Single

Nobody - DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi

Best Collabo

Ladipoe and Simi - Know you

Best Alternative song

Moelogo - I wonder

Best Rap Single

Falz - Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

Best R&B Album

Fireboy DML - Tears, laughter and goosebumps

Best Alternative Album

Roots - The Cavemen

Next Rated

Omah -Lay

Viewers Choice Award

Wizkid

Songwriter of the Year

Simi - Duduke

Best Pop Album

Fireboy - Apollo

Lyricist on The Roll

Ilbliss Goretti - Country

African Artiste Recognition Award

Master KG

Headies Revelation

Fireboy DML

Best Rap Album

God's Engineering - AQ

Headies Hall of Fame

King Sunny Ade

Special Recognition

Eedris Abdulkareem

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.