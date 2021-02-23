Liberia: ANC Political Leader Terms His Party As 'Right Constituent Party of the CPP'

23 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings, Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), a political party within the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has termed his party as the best among the four collaborating parties in the CPP.

The Liberty Party, All Liberian Party, former ruling Unity Party and the Alternative National Congress are the four opposition parties that make up the CPP.

Speaking at the ANC headquarters Monday, February 22, Mr. Cummings, who welcomed new members to his party, urged them to recruit their friends and loved ones to have a change in power in 2023.

"You have joined the right constituent party of the CPP," the ANC Political Leader said.

Among the four opposition political parties, many political pundits described the ANC as the smallest, something that seems to hamper the chance of the ANC man from becoming the arrowhead of the CPP ticket for the 2023 Presidential and General Elections.

