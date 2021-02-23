Liberia: Edwin Snowe Certificated As Winner of Bomi County Senator

Monrovia — Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe has assured the people of Bomi County that as he enters the Senate, he is going to be an advocate for them. The electorates of Bomi overwhelmingly voted for him.

He didn't only promise the people of Bomi, Senator-elect Snowe also informed the Elections Commission that he is also going to advocate for it by ensuring that some of the elections laws are reviewed and that the Commission is supported in a timely manner through budgetary allocations.

Mr. Snowe was certificated Monday, February 22, as winner of the December 8th 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Bomi County. This affirmation by the Supreme Court comes 76 days after the election.

"For us to hold your feet to the fire, it is fair to make the necessary allotments to give the NEC the needed budget support. As a witness to the strenuous process, I can assure you that [I am] going to the Senate so that together we can review the elections law and give you the necessary funding," Snowe assured.

He further promised that he will do all he can to lobby for the NEC in order to ensure the timely release of needed funds to enhance the workings of the Commission, including the speedy adjudication of electoral matters.

Senator Snowe described the conduct of the Special Senatorial Election as free, fair and credible with the little resources provided to the Commission.

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) Monday certificated Mr. Edwin Melvin Snowe as the winner the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Bomi County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This follows the reading of the mandate from the Supreme Court of Liberia affirming the decision of the Board of Commissioners of NEC declaring Snowe as Senator of Bomi County.

The colorful program was held Monday in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall at the headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street in Sinkor.

Performing the certification ceremony, the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah said, though the Commission announced winners in several other counties, those winners will not be certificated until complaints filed against the process are fully disposed of.

This the NEC Chairperson said is in line with the decision of the Supreme Court of Liberia in the case Congress for Democratic Change, CDC versus the National Elections Commission, NEC, in 2015.

However, Mrs. Browne Lansanah assured the public that as soon as these cases are adjudicated, the winners will be certificated without any delay.

In a related NEC news, the legal team representing Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh has taken an appeal to the NEC Board of Commissioners after the Commission Hearing Officer ruled in the case involving Representative Jeremiah Koung, the presumptive winner of the Nimba County Special Senatorial Election.