Liberia: EPA in Collaboration With Conservation International End Two Days IPPC Software Workshop On Greenhouse Gas Emission

23 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T Tumu

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Conservation International concluded two days energy training workshop on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Data collection inventory software.

The principal objective of the training was to build stakeholders' and participants' capacities in understanding and knowing how to work within the IPCC software calculation process in order to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions.

The Global Environment Facility supported the training session which also focused on strengthening institutional frameworks on the high level of GHG emission into the atmosphere which causes global warming or climate change.

The session which brought together over 25 technicians from government ministries and agencies was as the result of an earlier assessment workshop conducted on December 2020, which focused was on the theoretical aspect of the IPCC software.

The IPCC data inventory software is one of the key components within the workings of the energy sector which allows technicians to collect data from entities relative to the sector.

Making his assertion at the closed of the refresher working session, the Assistant Minister for Energy, Mr. William T. Thompson said the weather condition is extremely complex wherein to predict the season in Liberia is difficult.

Minister Thompson highlighted the need for participants to keenly use to those tools to prevent climax change which is exacerbating in the country.

Minister further revealed that the emission in the change could have negative repercussion for development, health, food production and even the livelihood for men.

