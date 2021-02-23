Namibia: Targeted Covid-19 Testing in Schools Commences

23 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)
By Clifton Movirongo.

The deputy minister of health, Dr. Esther Muinjangue on Monday revealed that the ministry is currently conducting targeted COVID-19 testing in schools for students and staff in regions that currently have a high number of active COVID-19 cases.

Muinjangue confirmed that regions with clustered cases in schools have already started with the initiative, adding that the Ministry of Education, together with the Health Ministry, is working with schools management in the identified regions and health care workers to support the first step.

The minister also announced that in the last 24 hrs the country recorded 259 new COVID-19 confirmed cases from 1248 results received from the laboratories.

"This targeted testing will enhance the testing already widely available across the regions for students, education workers and for those who are close contacts of confirmed cases," she said.

According to the minister, there is a 21 % positivity ratio of the 259 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and among the confirmed cases, 141 are learners. 57 learners are from Onesi Senior Secondary School (SSS) in Tsandi district, 30 from Uukule SSS in Onandjokwe district, 10 from Ruacana High School in Outapi district and the rest are from different schools, he said.

Additionally, 11 teachers from different schools and 3 healthcare workers are also among the newly confirmed positivite cases.

"The method for testing will vary between regions, and the Ministry is working with school Management to determine the best approach to meet local needs," Shangula emphasised.

On a sad note, the she also announced four COVID-19 related deaths from Windhoek, Onandjokwe, Mariental and Oshakati.

Meanwhile, the country currently has a recovery rate of 93%, with 183 new recoveries reported as figures now stand at 35,273.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of confirmed cases currently stand at 37,742 while the total number of active cases stand at 2055. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stand at 406.

