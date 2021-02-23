Nigeria: Attack On Rochas - College Students Protest Safety for Okorocha, Say Their Future Depend On Him

Following the recent attacks on the life of Senator Rochas Okoroacha, the Former Governor of Imo State and currently a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, reports have it that Children and Beneficiaries from across 12 schools built by Rochas Foundation in Sokoto, Bauchi, Jos, Ogboko, Zaria, Ibadan and other communities has held a nationwide protest demanding the safety and security of their Benefactor.

During the protest across several states, the children noted that Rochas Foundation under the leadership of Senator Rochas Okoroacha has done well enough to provide free education for children across Nigeria, creating assured future for Nigerian children, regardless of their background, as they all enjoy free education, scholarship programs and empowerment opportunities designed by his foundation.

During the protest by Nigeria children across various states who presently enjoys free education through Rochas Foundation, they chanted their demands, to ensure the sustainability of their respective benefits from Senator Rochas Okoroacha. However, it has also been confirmed in a recently released footage that the incessant attacks by hoodlums on Senator Rochas Okoroacha and barricade of his properties where sponsored Imo state Government.

The footage also confirmed that the hoodlums attacks on Sen. Rochas Okoroacha was led by Chinasa Nwaneri and was aided by Imo state Government House Security Agency. The footages showed how they attacked and shot at the convoy of Senator Rochas Okoroacha, which has now led to the peaceful protest by children whose hope and future is in the hands of Rochas Foundation, as they demand the safety of their father.