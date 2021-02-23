Nigeria: Attack On Rochas - College Students Protest Safety for Okorocha, Say Their Future Depend On Him

23 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Following the recent attacks on the life of Senator Rochas Okoroacha, the Former Governor of Imo State and currently a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, reports have it that Children and Beneficiaries from across 12 schools built by Rochas Foundation in Sokoto, Bauchi, Jos, Ogboko, Zaria, Ibadan and other communities has held a nationwide protest demanding the safety and security of their Benefactor.

During the protest across several states, the children noted that Rochas Foundation under the leadership of Senator Rochas Okoroacha has done well enough to provide free education for children across Nigeria, creating assured future for Nigerian children, regardless of their background, as they all enjoy free education, scholarship programs and empowerment opportunities designed by his foundation.

During the protest by Nigeria children across various states who presently enjoys free education through Rochas Foundation, they chanted their demands, to ensure the sustainability of their respective benefits from Senator Rochas Okoroacha. However, it has also been confirmed in a recently released footage that the incessant attacks by hoodlums on Senator Rochas Okoroacha and barricade of his properties where sponsored Imo state Government.

The footage also confirmed that the hoodlums attacks on Sen. Rochas Okoroacha was led by Chinasa Nwaneri and was aided by Imo state Government House Security Agency. The footages showed how they attacked and shot at the convoy of Senator Rochas Okoroacha, which has now led to the peaceful protest by children whose hope and future is in the hands of Rochas Foundation, as they demand the safety of their father.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.