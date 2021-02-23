Zimbabwe: Lockdown Reprieve for Customs Clearing Agents

Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT has revised lockdown regulations and classified customs clearing agents and freight forwarders operating inland and at the country's ports of entry as essential service providers.

The move is set to enhance regional and international trade facilitation. Prior to this, some freight forwarders had resorted to closing shop as early as 3pm to avoid confrontation with security agencies since there was no clear position regarding their operations.

As a result, the availability of a thin staff of the customs agents had started to affect the movement of cargo across the borders. The latest changes are contained in Statutory Instrument 45 of 2021 (Public Health (Covid19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) (No 2) Amendment order 2021 (No 14).

"The (Public Health (Covid19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) (No 2) Amendment order 2020 published in Statutory Instrument No 200 of 2020 is amended in section to (interpretation of definition) in the definition of essential service by the insertion of the following paragraph ... ... the work of a clearing agent as defined in the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02)," read part of the new regulations.

A Beitbridge a freight forwarder, Mr innocent Moyo, said the latest move by the Government was commendable. He said they had experienced many challenges accessing the border post in the last few months since they were not recognized as essential workers.

"At the same time, we were expected to go facilitate the movement of cargo on 24 hours basis. Commercial trucks were getting stuck at the border and causing congestion, the space at the border is already limited due to the ongoing construction works to modernize it. We applaud this move," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe, (SFAAZ), chief executive officer, Mr Joseph Musariri, said the new regulations were a result of a series of lobbying from various players in their sector.

This email is confidential and may be legally privileged. It is for the intended recipient only. If you have received it in error, please immediately notify the sender and then delete it. Please do not copy it, disclose its contents or use it for any purpose whatsoever. Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd and its subsidiaries do not accept any liability whatsoever for the contents of any e-mail. Please think environment before printing emails