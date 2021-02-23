Zimbabwe: Flash Floods Hit Beitbridge

23 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Flash floods yesterday hit Dulivhadzimu suburb in Beitbridge, where most roads became impassable following heavy rains on Sunday night.

Dulibadzimu is the oldest suburb in the border town and is built on a low-lying area.

Beitbridge Mayor Munyaradzi Chitsunge said they would deploy earthmoving equipment to clear sand which blocked sewer pipes and rebuild roadbeds and road verges.

"Flowing rainwater has washed away the soil. You will note that our soil is loose so each time we have rains, more and more soil is washed away creating those ditches which the motorists unexpectedly fall into," said the mayor.

The long time solution to flash flooding requires more earth moving equipment to attend to roads and the drainage system.

Council was also considering moving people from the old hostels who had become perennial victims of flooding.

"We need to have an investor who is willing to put up some sort of apartments where the ground floor is meant strictly for parking with a good drainage as part of our urban renewal.

"Also, the WaMlala River needs a properly designed wall to accommodate the water flow during heavy rains," said Clr Chitsunge.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

