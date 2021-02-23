Zimbabwe: Young Farmer Eyes Bumper Harvest

Mash East correspondent

A youthful Seke farmer, Mr Tinashe Chinyani of Gilston Farm has hailed Government for the Pfumvudza programme, and is expecting a bumper harvest from his 10 plots.

During a tour of Pfumvudza projects in Mashonaland East province on Saturday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, hailed Mr Chinyani (37) for embracing the programme from which he was expecting a yield of 10 tonnes of maize from each of his Pfumvudza plots.

"I embraced the Pfumvudza concept simply because of the issue of climate change. Given the unpredictable rainfall patterns, our Government introduced this initiative which is best for getting higher yields.

"A small Pfumvudza plot gives you about 10 tonnes of maize.

"I received inputs for two plots from Government, and I prepared eight more plots using my own inputs," he said.

Apart from maize, Mr Chinyani also planted sugar beans and soya beans under Pfumvudza and the crops are doing well.

"All this has been made possible by the assistance that I got from agritex officers," he said

He urged youths across the country to embrace the Pfumvudza concept and contribute to the national food security.

"We should implement Government farming programmes and ensure there is sufficient food for the nation.

"It is a brilliant idea by Government to ensure that collection points are brought closer to the farms because it reduces transport costs."

Minister Masuka commended Mr Chinyani for leading by example and also urged youths to learn from him.

"It is impressive that youths are venturing into agriculture.

"I wish more youths could actually learn from this young farmer who has done 10 Pfumvudza plots. He has performed very well.

"He has followed every stipulation by the agritex officers.

"We are very pleased that we have incredible performances and we look forward to a bumper harvest."

The minister said Government gave an instruction to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to set up at least 1 800 grain collection points countrywide.

"We are currently discussing the preparedness for the summer season harvest. We have given GMB an instruction to have a collection point in each ward and at least 1 800 collection points are likely to be established this year," he said.

Government was expecting 2 million tonnes of maize and 200 tonnes of traditional grains.

"Certainly there is no going back on Pfumvudza. In a wet year like this, the concept has performed well and it is expected to perform even better.

"We are pleased that 2,4 million households adopted the Pfumvudza concept including those in urban areas.

"The Pfumvudza programme consists of three plots, the first one being for household food security, the second one for traditional grains and sugar beans.

"The third one is for maize that should be destined for GMB," said minister Masuka