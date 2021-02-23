Namibia: Angry Mob Assaults Alleged Thief to Death

23 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 36-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly assaulted and killed by a mob accusing him of being behind housebreaking incidents in Othigo village near Oshakati.

Oshana police spokesperson warrant officer Frieda Shikole confirmed the incident.

According to her, the man was assaulted with fresh branches of palm trees and sticks.

He is suspected to be a thief who have been breaking into people's houses to steal their items.

The deceased is a resident of Onawa location in Oshakati and is originally from Omaalala village near Ongwediva.

Some of the items he had allegedly stolen were reportedly recovered.

Shikole said the suspects have not yet been identified at this stage.

Police investigations in the matter continue, she said.

