Nigerians React As Banky W, Adesua Etomi Welcome Son

22 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Nana-Hauwa Sule

Adesua Etomi, an actress and Bankole Wellignton, musician popularly known as Banky W, have announced the birth of their son.

Etomi, whose birthday is today, took to her Instagram account to share pictures from a maternity shoot and inform her followers of the new addition.

Most of her fans expressed delight with the news, sending lovely messages across social media platforms.

This is the first fruit of couple who have been married since 2017

Here are some of the reactions Daily Trust collected:

Congratulation to Banky W and Adesua as they welcome their son ❤❤.

Happy Birthday Susu pic.twitter.com/s13deYHN2R

-- Your Favorite CORRUPTION🔥 (@funny_dagreat) February 22, 2021

Congratulations to Adesua and Banks W❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qIJ1DyQMun

-- Wayademgeng Laadii (@Wayademgeng1) February 22, 2021

The Wellingtons 💞💞 Adesua and Banky W welcomes their son .best news right now on timeline so happy for them 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/38lAQZGPfi

-- #OrijinAddict sandra💞 (@sandra_xxi) February 22, 2021

I'm so emotional Adesua & Banky have a son I'm truly happy for them God is good 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bQ2eLT7bbv

-- Cynthia🌶 (@thepepperroom) February 22, 2021

God is not Man💯

The way People are happy for Adesua ehn it's a nationwide joy!!!❤️❤️❤️

Happy for "The Wellingtons"🤍🤍🤍#YummyMummy 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Nj8gf4jZWp

-- This Is Mide²✨🦋 (@LookingForMide) February 22, 2021

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.