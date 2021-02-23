Nigerians React As Banky W, Adesua Etomi Welcome Son

Adesua Etomi, an actress and Bankole Wellignton, musician popularly known as Banky W, have announced the birth of their son.

Etomi, whose birthday is today, took to her Instagram account to share pictures from a maternity shoot and inform her followers of the new addition.

Most of her fans expressed delight with the news, sending lovely messages across social media platforms.

This is the first fruit of couple who have been married since 2017

Here are some of the reactions Daily Trust collected:

