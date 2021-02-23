Nigeria: Davido, FK Abudu, Others Make Time 100 Next List

17 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Nana-Hauwa Sule

TIME Magazine has released its 2021 list of 100 emerging leaders who will shape the future of the world.

The TIME 100 NEXT is a flagship program of the multi-award winning, global magazine- TIME, that highlights 100 young or rising persons of influence across the globe.

On the list is the Nigerian-American singer and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, who was recognised for his song, 'FEM'.

The song became like an anthem during the 2020 #EnSARS protests in Nigeria.

He was photographed by Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Laycon for TIME Magazine.

Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave's co-founder and CEO is also on the list, recognized for using his platform to promote people's businesses and saving small businesses from collapse during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

Also on the list is Feyikemi Abuku popularly known as FK Abudu. She is a Nigerian business person, screenwriter, content maker and influencer, recognized for her efforts in organising and sustaining the 2020 #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

She was photographed alongside Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa, who are co-founders of the Feminist Coalition, recognised for using their group to support and sustain the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Musician, Dua Lipa, Actor and son of Denzel Washington, John David Washington, also made the list, while artistes like Idris Elba, Zendaya, Spike Lee photographed some of the celebrities on the list.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.