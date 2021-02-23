Namibia: Talented Teen Raises Funds for Big Apple Auditions

23 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Natasha Uys

SHAKIRA Strauss (16) has big dreams.

The Grade 10 Jan Möhr Secondary School pupil has been singing and modelling from a young age, and with a potential trip to America on the cards, it seems the sky is the limit.

"I am passionate about performing," says Shakira. "Being on stage is so exciting, it's truly an amazing feeling."

Shakira recently attended a showcase in Johannesburg, organised through 33 & Me Talent Agency, where she got the all-important call-back from Joey Hunter, the former president of Ford Models, to attend the International Modelling and Talent Association's convention in New York in July.

The convention offers a platform for models, actors, singers, songwriters and dancers to compete and showcase their talent to industry scouts, agents, managers, casting direcors, choreographers and music producers.

Shakira is super excited about the opportunity. Her mother, Hannelie Strauss, says they need to raise N$93 000 to enable her and her daughter to attend the event.

"Shakira was about five or six years old when she first started modelling up and down the house in my high heels," Hannelie says.

Shakira reached the semi-finals of the Kosmos You're the One competition, and won a bronze medal at the Namibian Performing Arts Championships.

"She's a natural at performing," says Hannelie, who believes you can achieve your dreams no matter where you come from.

"My message to other parents is to support and assist your children in pursuing their dreams as much as possible; it keeps them away from wrongdoing."

The Strauss family is organising a dinner ball at the Khomasdal Community Hall on 27 February to raise funds to facilitate the overseas trip.

"The event will feature guest speaker Elaine Pienaar, and performances and dancing by Dance Domain," says Hannelie.

"I hope to be an inspiration to other Namibian young people," says Shakira, who plans to release her first single in June.

"This will be my first trip overseas, I am so excited."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.