Namibia: Talented Teen Raises Funds for Big Apple Auditions

SHAKIRA Strauss (16) has big dreams.

The Grade 10 Jan Möhr Secondary School pupil has been singing and modelling from a young age, and with a potential trip to America on the cards, it seems the sky is the limit.

"I am passionate about performing," says Shakira. "Being on stage is so exciting, it's truly an amazing feeling."

Shakira recently attended a showcase in Johannesburg, organised through 33 & Me Talent Agency, where she got the all-important call-back from Joey Hunter, the former president of Ford Models, to attend the International Modelling and Talent Association's convention in New York in July.

The convention offers a platform for models, actors, singers, songwriters and dancers to compete and showcase their talent to industry scouts, agents, managers, casting direcors, choreographers and music producers.

Shakira is super excited about the opportunity. Her mother, Hannelie Strauss, says they need to raise N$93 000 to enable her and her daughter to attend the event.

"Shakira was about five or six years old when she first started modelling up and down the house in my high heels," Hannelie says.

Shakira reached the semi-finals of the Kosmos You're the One competition, and won a bronze medal at the Namibian Performing Arts Championships.

"She's a natural at performing," says Hannelie, who believes you can achieve your dreams no matter where you come from.

"My message to other parents is to support and assist your children in pursuing their dreams as much as possible; it keeps them away from wrongdoing."

The Strauss family is organising a dinner ball at the Khomasdal Community Hall on 27 February to raise funds to facilitate the overseas trip.

"The event will feature guest speaker Elaine Pienaar, and performances and dancing by Dance Domain," says Hannelie.

"I hope to be an inspiration to other Namibian young people," says Shakira, who plans to release her first single in June.

"This will be my first trip overseas, I am so excited."