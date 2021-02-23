Nigeria: Kerosene Most Expensive in Benue, Taraba, Lagos in January - NBS

23 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The states with the lowest average prices per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N244.05), Rivers (274.56) and Delta (N280.77).

The price per litre of kerosene was highest in Benue, Taraba, and Lagos States in January, selling at N441.67, N430.00 and N402.67 respectively, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau disclosed this in its January Kerosene Price Watch published on Tuesday.

It said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 0.64 per cent month on month and increased by 8.31 per cent year on year to N350.55 in January 2021 from N352.79 in December 2020.

"Benue (N441.67), Taraba (N430.00), and Lagos (N402.67) States paid the highest average price per litre," the report said.

According to the NBS, the states with the lowest average prices per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N244.05), Rivers (274.56) and Delta (N280.77).

Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.32 per cent month on month and decreased by -2.21 per cent year on year to N1,191.13 in January 2021 from N1,175.59 in December 2020.

"States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were kebbi (N1,580.00), Nasarawa (N1,465.50), and Gombe (N1,435.56)," the report said

"States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa (846.67), Rivers (N847.22), and Sokoto (N855.56)."

Methodology

The bureau said the fieldwork was done by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who are monitored by internal and external observers.

It said fuel prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents.

"The locations reflect actual prices households said they actually bought fuels, together with the price reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers," the report said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.