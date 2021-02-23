Kenya: Former TPF Contestant David Ogola Out of Rehab

Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) contestant, David Ogola, who is popularly known as David Major is out of rehab and recuperating at home.

Ogola was rescued from the streets in November after it emerged that he was going through a rough patch in his life.

He has been at the rehabilitation center for the last four months.

Alvan Gatitu, TPF star who shared the news on his Instagram page, revealed that Ogola has a new song in his heart of what the Lord has taken him through.

Gatitu reiterated that he is a different person from the man he saw months ago and truly God has changed his life.

"Guess who is home from rehab? David Major, remember him? Just came out of rehab today na hata amenona. There is a testimony because this man right here is not the man I last saw going away to rehab. God has surely changed Him," he wrote.

He added, "Against all and every possible odd, from kin and friends, he has a song in his heart of what the Lord has taken him through. I have faith that He who began a good work in him is faithful to complete it."

Pictures of the talented vocalist, who had been homeless for a while, were shared on social media with the singer looking frail and dirty along Mirema Drive in Roysambu.

Ogola was among the top contestants in Season 2 of the East African reality singing competition, which was sponsored by Tusker Lager, which produced some of the best artists in the region.

However, it also left most of its participants unable to live with the expectations of their fans, forcing some to quit their musical ambitions in music altogether.

After his heroics at TPF, Ogola went back to school to complete his studies and later disappeared from the public eye leaving his fans oblivious of what he was up to with his life until recently.