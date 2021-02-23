Kenya: Policeman Charged With Attempting to Kill Colleague Freed on Bond

23 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

The policeman accused of stabbing his colleague at their shared house in Shauri Moyo police station was yesterday freed on a Sh200,000 bond after he denied charges of attempted murder.

Elijah Wanyiri, who is attached to Kasarani Sports Centre, was granted the bond terms without the option of a cash bail by principal magistrate Eva Kanyiri of Makadara law courts.

Wanyiri is accused of attempted murder after allegedly tried to stab Peter Mutemi Muasya twice with a kitchen knife.

He had pleaded for leniency, through his lawyer, claiming he is a civil servant working as a police officer and understands the need for him to attend court.

He is accused of stabbing Muasya, who is attached to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions at the Makadara law courts, on February 12 after a dispute at around 3am.

Muasya was discharged from Care Hospital where he had been admitted on Monday February 15.

Wanyiri's lawyer and prosecution counsel Joseph Mburugu were in agreement that there is a possibility of the case being transferred to another court station owing to the fact that Muasya works at Makadara, but after a formal application.

Hearing of the case starts in July.

