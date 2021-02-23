Zimbabwe: Star FM Listener's Choice Awards Nominees Out

The 2021 edition for the Star FM Listener's Choice Awards nominees which was announced last night by United States-based Zimbabwean actor Arnold Tongayi Chirisa have been applauded by some local fans.
The awards show which will be held next month will be conducted virtually as the new norm under the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.
Star FM head of programming, Steve Vickers, said this year's theme is Respect the Hustle, as in that people should respect the musicians for their hustle they carried in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Our hashtag is "#RespectTheHustle" -- it was a tough year, but so much good music was released, and we saw artistes embracing the new normal through online shows and continuing to record music," he said.
Below is the full list of the nominees:
STAR FM LISTENERS CHOICE AWARDS 2021 - NOMINEES
Most nominations: Poptain 7, Nutty O 6, Jah Master 4
BEST PRODUCER Rodney, Tamuka , Levels, Nigel Nyangombe, Leekay
BEST NEWCOMER Herman - Zvandofarira, Fidel Country Boy - Tangai Bhawa, Everton Mlalazi - Uyingwele, Anita Jackson - Unonzani, Shamiso - Turn it up
BEST SUNGURA ARTIST Albert Gatsi, Somandhla Ndebele, Lucky Kumene, Mark Ngwazi, Tete Pipilo
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG Nutty O - Safe, Jah Master - Hello Mwari, Nutty O ft Poptain - Kokai, Poptain ft Allanah - Fadza Mutengi, Jah Master ft Anita - Unonzani
BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO SONG Mzoe 7 - Asambeni, Shasha - Sing It Back, Nox - My Melody, Lloyd Soul - Crowd, Rose Mambo - Lujulile
BEST HIP HOP SONG Awa Khiwe - Ngeke, Asaph - Like So, Takura - Ndini Ndinaye, Gze - Tsika Gas, Holy 10 - Ghetto Redu
BEST AFRICAN POP SONG Herman - Zvandofarira, Fusion 5 - Mistake, King 98 - Kachiri, Ishan - Maidei, Gemma - Ndinewe
BEST SONG BY ZIMBABWEAN IN THE DIASPORA Solyd the Plug - Bella Ciao, Nox - My Melody, Charlie Kay - Kumusha, Valee Music - Watora Moyo, Shasha - Sing it Back
BEST GOSPEL SONG Everton Mlalazi - Uyingwele, All for Christ - Mwari Wakanaka, Michael Mahendere - Ndinobuda Pakaoma, Janet Manyowa - Tariro, Mambo Dhuterere - Ndabvunza Emmanuel
BEST R & B SONG Nyasha David - Mary-Anne, Brian Nhira - Unozondida, Melissa - Chengeta, Hilzy ft Shasha - Goodbye, Bryan K ft Tamy - Energy
ALBUM OF THE YEAR Jah Prayzah - Hokoyo, Freeman - Freeman and Friends, Janet Manyowa - Sounds of Victory, Minister Michael Mahendere - The Spow, Ishan - Bhundu Pop
BEST GROUP Fusion 5 Mangwiro - Mistake, The Jesus Project - Ipapo, All for Christ - Mwari Wakanaka, Vabati VaJehova - Zvichanaka, The Breeze - Wanyamalala
BEST COLLABORATION Nutty O ft Poptain - Kokai, King 98 ft Diamond - Kachiri, Poptain ft Allanah - Fadza Mutengi, ExQ ft Tocky - Wakatemba, Tamy ft Jah Prayzah - Kuteera
BEST FEMALE ARTIST Tamy , Shasha, Gemma, Awa Khiwe, Janet Manyowa BEST MALE ARTIST Nutty O, Holy 10, Poptain, Jah Master, Mambo Dhuterere