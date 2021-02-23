Nigeria: We Pay From N2,000 and Above to Get Registered, Nsukka NIN Enrollees Cry Out

Residents of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State and environs, on Tuesday, decried what they described as undue exploitations at different National Identify Management Commission's, NIMC, centres in the area.

Some of the distraught residents, including Ignatius Asogwa, and Ngozi Omeke, said they were made to pay N2,000 and above before being registered for their National Identification Number, NIN.

However, they explained that those who were being exploited were people who could not stand the long queue which characterize different registration centres in the area, adding that the development had been frustrating to those who could not afford the money as they keep going to the centres almost on a daily basis without being registered.

Amechi Eze, while expressing his anger on the development said "If you come for the quick service, the personnel of NIMC will charge you from N2,000 and above, however, if you come in group, they normally collect N1,000.

"The rest of us who do not have money to part with were asked to write our names on a sheet of paper and collect tag numbers. The exercise is very frustrating because I have been coming here for the past three days now without being registered. Those with money pay and take the time of those who came earlier to be registered."

When contacted, one the personnel at a registration centre close to a new generation bank in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN declined to comment on the development.

Vanguard however, observed that there were fewer NIMC registration centres in Nsukka and environs to conveniently serve the people as they are located mostly at the local government headquarters.

