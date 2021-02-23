Nigeria: We Pay From N2,000 and Above to Get Registered, Nsukka NIN Enrollees Cry Out

23 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Odu

Residents of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State and environs, on Tuesday, decried what they described as undue exploitations at different National Identify Management Commission's, NIMC, centres in the area.

Some of the distraught residents, including Ignatius Asogwa, and Ngozi Omeke, said they were made to pay N2,000 and above before being registered for their National Identification Number, NIN.

However, they explained that those who were being exploited were people who could not stand the long queue which characterize different registration centres in the area, adding that the development had been frustrating to those who could not afford the money as they keep going to the centres almost on a daily basis without being registered.

Amechi Eze, while expressing his anger on the development said "If you come for the quick service, the personnel of NIMC will charge you from N2,000 and above, however, if you come in group, they normally collect N1,000.

"The rest of us who do not have money to part with were asked to write our names on a sheet of paper and collect tag numbers. The exercise is very frustrating because I have been coming here for the past three days now without being registered. Those with money pay and take the time of those who came earlier to be registered."

When contacted, one the personnel at a registration centre close to a new generation bank in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN declined to comment on the development.

Vanguard however, observed that there were fewer NIMC registration centres in Nsukka and environs to conveniently serve the people as they are located mostly at the local government headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.