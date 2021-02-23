Kenya: Jowie Ends "Divine Marriage" With Eleanor

23 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and his lover Eleanor Musangi alias Ella have now parted ways almost one year after they made their "divine" relationship public.

Through Edgar Obare's Insta stories, Ella said the dubious relationship ended amicably in December 2020 and that Jowie had changed for better.

The mother of one also revealed that she was not married to the Nishikilie hit-maker as they had early implied in interviews and on their social media platforms.

"I mentioned I met Jowie through divine intervention, which is true, but the fact I said we were married was a lie," Ms Musangi said.

She further revealed that Jowie, who is media personality Jacque Maribe's ex-fiance, was not the father of her daughter.

She revealed that they made up the lies so that Jowie would be released from remand on bail in the case in which he is accused of killing businesswoman Monica Kimani back in 2018.

"I lied about being married to protect Jowie for legal reasons because as of his court release," she said.

"So when I took him to my home for legal reasons I stated that, so he could be allowed to live in Nairobi as the police on his case had to be aware of where or who he's with," she said.

Ella also said she wants to pursue her modelling dream and having a controversial experience would cost her a lot.

"I don't honestly regret helping Jowie in the vulnerable state I met him, but I don't want my compassion to be used against me in other areas of life," she added.

In September 2020, the former lovers unfollowed each other on social media and deleted each other's photos from their Instagram accounts.

However, days later, Ella confirmed her 'divine marriage' was still intact.

Is this another clout chasing or the official end of the relationship?

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.