Namibia: U.S. Satisfied With Namibia's FMD Response - Shilongo

23 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe and Shelleygan Petersen

Chief veterinarian in the agriculture ministry Albertina Shilongo says they don't deal with the United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA), which has called for an immediate stop to the importation of beef from Namibia, but with the United States veterinary department, which has expressed satisfaction with Namibia's response to a recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

"We have not received any letter from them [Cattlemen's Association]. We only received a letter from the (US) veterinary department about the outbreak to which we responded. They are satisfied with our response," Shilongo said.

She further explained that the current FMD outbreak in the northern regions does not affect any export of Namibian beef because export beef comes from outside the FMD-affected areas.

"We continue to export to China, the US and the European Union. We have the redline. The meat we are exporting does not come from that side (regions affected by FMD)," she added.

The USCA called for an immediate stop to the importation of beef from Namibia.

The association's president Brooke Miller, recently issued a statement calling for the need to ensure strong health and safety standards within the USA's food supply chain, and cutting off Namibian supplies was one.

"The USA has not experienced an outbreak of FMD within our borders for almost 100 years - but in recent years, we continue to recklessly pursue trading relations with countries with known outbreaks. Congress needs to employ its oversight role of the USA Department of Agriculture and its pursuit of importing beef products from countries known to be infected with FMD," he stressed.

Namibia only started exporting beef to the USA last year, following 18 years of negotiations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.