Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 177 Recoveries and 29 Positive Cases

Luanda — Angola has registered, in the last 24 hours, 177 new recoveries and 29 news infections by Covid-19, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda said, during the usual update session about the pandemic.

According to the official, amongst those recovered are 114 from Luanda, 44 from Huambo, 12 from Benguela and 5 from Bié and 1 each from the provinces of Zaire and Lunda-Norte, aged between 8 months and 77 years old.

In terms of the 29 new cases, he said 15 in Luanda, six in Cabinda, the same number in Zaíre province and one each in the provinces of Huíla and Lunda Sul, resulting from 106 samples processed in the last 24 hours.

Overall, the national epidemiological table registers 20,548, with 499 deaths, 19,190 recoveries and 859 active, of which three critical, 10 serious, 40 moderate, 44 light and 762 asymptomatic.

In the country's treatment centres, 97 patients are hospitalised on a day that 1036 samples were processed.

