Zimbabwe: Another European Tour Chance for Chinhoi

23 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

In form professional golfer Robson Chinhoi may have a rare opportunity to play in another European Tour co-sanctioned tournament - the Kenya Savannah Classic.

Chinhoi has been doing well in the Safari Tour where he managed a slot in this year's Magical Kenya Open and his current standing may unveil an opportunity for him to be part of the €1million, 72-hole stroke play event.

The Kenya Savannah Classic was recently added to the The European Tour 2021 International Schedule. The event will take place from March 23 to March 26 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

It will form a double-header with the previously announced Magical Kenya Open, which will be played at the same venue in the week beforehand, from March 18 to March 21.

Both tournaments will be played under the auspices of the European Tour's health strategy, which will be aligned with the Kenyan Government guidance.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour's Chief Executive, said: "The addition of the Kenya Savannah Classic to our 2021 schedule offers vital playing opportunities for our members, while having two consecutive tournaments at Karen Country Club follows our strategy of playing in geographical clusters to reduce travelling as much as possible at the moment.

"We are therefore grateful to the Kenyan Government, Kenya Open Golf Limited and Karen Country Club for their support, and after the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open in 2020, we look forward to visiting Kenya for two consecutive weeks this March."

