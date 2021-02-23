Zimbabwe: 12 MDC Activists in Court for Breaching Lockdown Regulation

Chinhoyi Magistrate Ms Tracey Muzondo on Monday granted bail to 12 MDC-A members who were arrested on Saturday for contravening national lockdown.

They were remanded out of custody to March 12 on $5 000 bail each and instructed to report once every fortnight at the nearest police station among other conditions.

The 12 MDC-A activists including provincial chairperson, Mr Ralph Magunje were arrested for unlawfully gathering at their Mashonaland West offices in Chinhoy in contravention of Covid-19 control regulations.

The other officials are Tawanda Bvumo, Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Edward Dzeka, Blessing Mandava, Kuda Mandishona, Kudakwashe Chigumo, Richard Vitirinyu, Wilson Makanyaire, Abigail Usai, Collen Mapfumo and Pauline Sibanda and were all represented by Mr Fortune Murisi .

They were charged for contravening Section 5 (3) (a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020, of Statutory Instrument 200/2020 as read with Statutory Instrument 10/2021.

Mr Tendai Tapi prosecuted.