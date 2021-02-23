Zimbabwe: Parks Officials Kill Mhangura Stray Lion

23 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

ZIMBABWE Parks and National Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) has confirmed capturing and killing a stray lion which was part of the suspected five lions that had been terrorising farming communities in Doma under Mhangura constituency since January.

Doma area in Ward 1 Mhangura constituency shares the border with Chenanga Game Park where wild animals including elephants and lions usually stray from into communities in Mashonaland West and Central raising the level of human-wildlife conflict.

The Parks and Wildlife spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the capture.

"Our team from Doma Safari area has been reacting to problem lions in the adjacent farming areas since last week.

"Today (Monday) they reported having shot and killed one female lion from a farm called Kentucky," he said.

He said efforts to track and eliminate the other suspected pride were on-going. Last week, an unconfirmed number of cattle were reported to have been killed by the stray lions in Wards 1 and 2 in Mhangura.

Villagers fear for their lives after one was reported to have been attacked and injured by the lions. Ward 2 Councillor Lucky Machawira said the attacks have seen dozens of cattle being killed.

"Lions are on a rampage killing cattle and goats. The most hit areas include Kismet, Mityana and Gravelote," he said.

They were reports of elephants destroying crops particularly maize in Ward 1.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.