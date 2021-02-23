Zimbabwe: ZPCS Health Officers Urged to Get Vaccinated

23 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Deputy Commissioner General Christina Manetswa Manivi has urged health officers within the service to voluntarily get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner General Manivi said this at Chinhoyi Prison where she received the Covid-19 Sinopharm jab as an exemplary measure to the ZPCS.

Due to her rank, she said, it was prudent for her to encourage junior officers to receive the vaccine through vaccination.

"Originally I'm from Mashonaland West and I decided to come here and get the jab as an example because I lead from the front.

"To the entire ZPCS family, I want to encourage them to take up the challenge and get vaccinated," she said.

Dep Comm Gen Manivi, who praised President Mnangagwa for sourcing the Sinopharm vaccine, said those incarcerated were also going to receive the vaccine during the course of the on-going vaccination period.

Acting provincial medical director, Dr Gift Masoja said prisoners would receive the jab just like any other citizen.

He said as of today, about 100 frontline workers from Ministry of Health and Child Care, securuty and journalists had received the vaccine across the province.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

