Namibia: Triennial to Be Hosted Virtually - Over 250 Artists Submit Works

23 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Triennial, a collaborative initiative of the National Art Gallery of Namibia and Bank Windhoek, which will be engaging a global audience through virtual platforms as the electronic catalogue this year, received 277 submissions.

The Triennial will be live-streamed on the NAGN Facebook platform, with Triennial's Awards Ceremony and Exhibition opening taking place on Thursday, 08 April.

The public will be able to view exhibits from Friday, 09 April until Saturday, 03 July on the Facebook platform of the National Art Gallery.

The National Art Gallery's Chief Executive Officer, Snobia Kaputu said that the concepts received this year are powerful with exceptionally mastered techniques. Of the 277 submissions received, 96 are Windhoek-based, and the remaining 181 are from artists around the country.

"These submissions range in various disciplines, from more traditional acrylic pieces on canvas, oils, and sculptures to more innovative approaches like drawing with wire and painting with string and nails," she added.

The highly competitive art exhibition, is open to all artists with Namibian citizenship, domicile, or permanent residence. The Triennial is an essential platform for networking and adds to the artists' profile.

"The Triennial celebrates visual art in Namibia while providing a platform for the development and promotion of the Namibian visual art industry," said Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody. "Artists had transformed their COVID-19 experience into captivating masterpieces this year."

Staged every three years, the first Triennial took place in 2008, with three more since then in 2011, 2014, and 2017, bringing it to its fifth edition scheduled to take place in April. The Triennial was scheduled to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Subsequently, artists were allowed more time to submit their work, with the deadline moved to 6 November 2020.

f.l.t.r: 2017 Triennial winner, Isabel Katjavivi, and Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.