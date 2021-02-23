Namibia: Railway Contractor Sources Majority of Workers From Coastal Communities for Swakop Walvis Line

23 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)
By Johan Laubscher

As subcontractor, D&M Rail has just started with the rehabilitation of the 52 km railway line between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay as one of the last stretches to upgrade existing lines linking the port to the interior and to the north.

D&M Rail Chief Operating Officer, Johan Laubscher said that over the past few years, the company has constructed and maintained more than 600 km of track, and built several sidings for private companies.

"Although we are subcontracted to the main contractor and only have 20% of the contract, D&M Rail Construction brings with it a hub of railway engineers and technicians with unrivalled experience to ensure that this project is a success. During the following 13 months, we will be removing tracks and sleepers and replacing them with new sleepers and tracks to ensure a world-class, well-functioning railway system," commented Laubscher.

D&M Rail's HR manager, MC Kooper stated that the majority of those employed on the Swakopmund Walvis Bay line, is from the coast. "The company brought in only 54 employees consisting of platelayers, experienced general workers and other skilled employees from Otjiwarongo, Otavi, Ondangwa, Tsumeb, Kalkfeld and Omaruru. The rest are sourced from the region," he said adding that it is company policy to employ as many as possible workers for local contracts from the communities in the same area.

Training began immediately and a number of employees have already completed training as machine operators, safety and first aid officers, fire fighters and protection officers.

Furthermore, D&M Rail's decision to make use of mainly local contractors to provide essential goods and services has ensured that in the past five months of setting up office in Swakopmund it has spend in excess of N$1 million per month on local contractors.

"We are fully aware of the effects the Covid-19 pandemic had on the economy of the region but remain confident that our little contribution will go some way in alleviating some of these effects. We remain committed to employment creation and the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate," stated Laubscher.

Upon starting work on the Swakopmund Walvis Bay railway line, D&M Rail immediately started training local workers in site and operational safety.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.