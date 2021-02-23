Namibia: Night Under the Stars Kicks to Off 2021 With Bonganisoul

23 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Night Under the Stars will on Friday, 05 March open this year's series of concerts with Bonganisoul, a vibrant personality not afraid to shine on stage and share experiences with the audience.

Doors at the Goethe-Institut Namibia located on 1-5 Fidel Castro Street open 19h00 and only for the first 40 guests. Entrance is N$20.

The concert will be livestreamed on the Goethe-Institut Namibia Facebook page for those who can't make it or prefer their lounge at home.

Not new to the local music scene and having performed in commemoration of African music legends, Bonganisoul describes himself as a simple soul who holistically embraces both the complexities and simplicities of life.

"I am inspired by how experiencing life is a learning curve and developing an understanding of your surroundings is how you learn and develop," he said. The Namibian man is proud to share his experiences with the audience through his music.

Born and raised in Windhoek's Damara location in Katutura, the former choir-boy and active choir leader said being aware of the previous generation's trials and tribulations humbles him to appreciate the small things and not dwell on the past.

"I sing about many things, from your relationship with God and self-love to abuse and corruption. Namibia currently faces many aspects of society, from gender-based violence and corruption to COVID19 challenges and youth struggles. My music speaks to the people of Namibia in regard to those and many more," he said.

Bonganisoul would like Namibia to enjoy his music, relate to what he sings about and not get caught up in the snares of life. He said this Night Under the Stars concert will be as exciting as any other featuring his voice and energy.

"My music is a message of hope and inspiration that I achieve through the combinations of tribal, ethnic and ritualistic styles communicated by myself and the supporting crew," he said.

Asked what he thinks of Namibia's current music scene, Bonganisoul was no afraid to speak his mind.

"Artists and musicians alike are too caught up in promoting themselves, which is important for personal development but I think that without a forum to unite us and individuals not supporting each other leaves the music industry fragmented and weak," he said.

