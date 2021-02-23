Africa: Reps. Bass Issues Statement After Senate Confirms Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Congressmember Karen Bass at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation at the Annual Legislative Conference in 2017.
23 February 2021
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
By Office of Rep. Karen Bass

Washington, DC — Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Global Human Rights issued the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations:

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is a lifelong diplomat who is dedicated to bettering this country and the relationships this country has with others throughout the world. We traveled to the continent together many times and I’ve always admired her leadership. I am so proud of her confirmation today and eagerly look forward to working with her in this new role. This confirmation sends a message that the United States is back and that our foreign service is back. We as a country and as a world are safer with Linda Thomas-Greenfield serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.”

First elected to Congress in 2010, Rep. Bass is serving her sixth term in Congress where she serves as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Global Human Rights. Rep. Bass’ Congressional District includes Los Angeles and Culver City and was the 67th Speaker of the California Assembly from 2008-2010.

