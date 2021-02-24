Zimbabwe: Poptain Salutes Fans After Star FM Awards Nomination

Zimbabwe Music Award winner Poptain wants to let his fans know that he is deeply indebted to them and God, after leading in this year's Star FM Listener's Choice Awards, nominations.

The "Fadza Mutengi Wedoro" hit-maker has been nominated seven times in different categories which include "Best Zimdancehall", "Best Male Artist", "Best Collaboration" and "Song of the Year".

In some of the categories he is featuring Nutty O or Allanah.

In an interview with the singer who said 2020 was a good year as he managed to achieve most of his targeted projects despite the Covid-19, is owing his success to God.

"I am in shock and surprised right now because most of the songs that I did in 2020 were major hits and this is rewarding.

"Being nominated among the great in my genre means a lot to me, it is actually a win. I want to thank those who I did collaborations with - Nutty O, Anita Jaxson, and Allanah among others," he said.

The 26-year-old musician said has more collaborations in store this year alongside his singles.

"I know most people think having more collaborations kills my brand, which is actually not true. I balance both singles and my collaborations. This year is bigger and better as I am aiming at regional collaborations," he said.

Asked about virtual performances under lockdown, Poptain said they had helped him to grow and push his brand.

"This is such a difficult time for people all over the world and I really honour how lucky I am. I have been participating in some of the local virtual platforms, which is the new norm. This has helped us to stay relevant and at the same time as artistes, this is the only option we have and I thank all the producers and music promoters who are giving us chance to shine," he added.

He said was dedicating the Zima award he won last Saturday to his fans.

Meanwhile organisers of the third edition of Star FM Listener's Choice Awards have said preparations are now at advanced stage for the virtual show next month.

The awards will run under the theme "#RespectTheHustle.

Some of the nominees include DJ Tamuka, Jah Prayzah, Janet Manyowa, Anita Jackson, Mark Ngwazi, Shasha, Herman, King 98, Freeman, Tamy Moyo, Gemma Griffiths, Holy 10, Mambo Dhuterere and Jah Master.

For the awards nomination full list, visit The Herald online.