Kenya/Egypt: Simba Stun Holders Al Ahly in CAF Champions League

23 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agencies

Luis Miquissone's first half goal saw Tanzanian champions Simba SC stun holders Al Ahly 1-0 in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday to move top of Group A of the Caf Champions League.

Simba had beaten AS Vita Club by the same margin away from home on match day one and the win at home over Ahly, a replica of their last meeting in 2019, moves them to six points while the Red Devils drop to second in the group.

Miquissone scored on the half hour mark with a stunning strike from range after some good build up by the home side, the ball hitting the underside of the bar before shaking the net past Mohamed Elshenawy.

Simba were gifted for a lively start to the match, having seen most of the ball in the opening exchanges but were yet to test the Ahly keeper.

The visitors had sniffed at goal in the 16th minute with Mahmoud Kahraba volleying the ball over after being put through by a brilliant Junior Ajayi flick.

Immediately after going down, Ahly tried to find their way back into the game with Walter Bwalya heading Mohamed Hany's cross from the right just wide.

On the other end, Simba came close to a second when Shomari Kapombe burst through on the right to break into the box, but his eventual shot was pushed to the upright by Elshenawy.

Five minutes to the break, Elshenawy was called into action again, going low on his right to smoother away a shot from Chris Mugalu. From the resultant corner which was taken short, left back Mohamed Hussein struck a low shot just wide.

In the second half, Simba were okay slowing down the tempo of the game, while Ahly tried to push to get an equalizer and pick themselves up back into contention.

