Kenya: Spotify to Finally Launch in Kenya

23 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Audio streaming platform Spotify is set to launch in 85 new markets, including Kenya bringing the service to more than a billion extra people.

Spotify Founder and CEO Daniel Ek said the platform will work with local artists and partners to cater to the musical needs of each care.

"Spotify is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform," the company said in a statement.

In each new market, the firm indicated that it will work with local creators and partners to expand its music offerings and deliver a Spotify experience that meets the unique needs of each market.

The Swedish company, which started its service more than a decade ago, is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.

Despite its enormous popularity, Spotify has long faced criticism over streaming royalties, which many musicians say are inadequate.

Spotify will offer both free and premium plans for the new markets, although it has not divulged details regarding their pricing yet.

The plans will be categorised for individuals, family, students, and duo.

Free users typically have restricted access to music coupled with ad interruptions, while premium users get a smoother, ad-free experience.

Spotify Premium is usually pegged on the billing of the country they chose when registering for the service.

The Kenyan market already has several music streaming apps including BoomPlay, Deezer and Apple Music.

