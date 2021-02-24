Niger: Buhari Expresses Satisfaction With Niger Presidential Election

President Buhari urged all aggrieved persons to follow the due process of the law.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday evening spoke with Muhammadou Youssoufou, his Niger Republic counterpart, to congratulate him on the peaceful conduct of the run-off elections in the West African state.

In a telephone conversation between the two, President Buhari also congratulated President Youssoufou on the provisional outcome of the elections in which the candidate of the ruling party, Bazoum Mohamed of the Party for Democracy and Socialism, PNDS Tarayya, won with 55.75 per cent against the former President Mahamane Ousmane of the RDR Tchanji.

President Buhari joined international observers, including ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations missions and others in expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the elections.

He urged all aggrieved persons to follow the due process of the law and to avoid the instigation of violence and other disruptive processes.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media& Publicity)

February 23, 2021