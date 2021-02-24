Ethiopia: Habeshaview to Provide Five TV Channels From Mimyuni's Portfolio in Ethiopia

The international TV channel broadcaster Mimyuni Media Entertainment has concluded a new agreement with Habeshaview in Ethiopia Habeshaview has been working with Mimyuni's products very successfully so far. A year ago, they launched the children's music channel Lolly Kids TV for their younger audience. That made them part of the global social project Lolly Kids, which is dedicated to support talented children from all around the world.

The Habeshaview's platform has decided to expand its television offering and provide to their customers new television experiences by adding another 5 TV channels from Mimyuni's rich portfolio (which today has more than 45 HD channels and 12 UHD channels. 4K).

Ethiopian viewers will be able to enjoy the following TV channels: Wow TV, Sportyfy TV, Speed Factor TV, Chillayo TV and Luxe & Life TV.

The channels are included in Habeshaview's main package in HD resolution, reaching its entire customer base with the intention of offering the Ethiopian viewer an amazing television experience and satisfying its most demanding customers.

The International Director of Mimyuni, Mertín Duran, said," Our premium channels will provide Habeshaview's subscribers vast amount of the best international content, which we have selected in order to satisfy the audience's needs. This partnership will extend our reach in the African market, which is a strategic territory for Mimyuni's future plans of growth."