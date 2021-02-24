Kenya Records 10 Covid-19 Deaths, the Highest in Months

Nairobi — Kenya recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, after weeks of low fatalities and new infections.

Tuesday's deaths raised total fatalities in the country so far to 1,837.

The statistics released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 132 new infections were detected from 3,35 samples tested since Monday raising cases in the country to 105,500.

Kenya had carried out 1,273,281 COVID-19 tests since March 2020 when the first case was detected in the country.

Kagwe said 39 more patients had recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 85, 665.

Kenya hopes to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines from the end of February with the initial 1 million vaccinations targeted at frontline health workers and security forces.

The government has since assured that the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in all public health facilities, with arrivals expected from next week.

About 16 million people will be vaccinated by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 later in February when the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the Ministry will also come up with a mechanism of regulating the vaccine cost in private health facilities.

"The vaccine will be free in public facilities, there are discussions to ensure there will be a mechanism of regulating cost at the private sector," said Mwangangi Friday, during a virtual session with medics ahead of the vaccine roll out once it arrives later February.

Mwangangi said the vaccine will be administered voluntarily, with plans to intensify public sensitization.

"As an individual, I will be on the front-line to receive the vaccine, there will be no victimization and the vaccine will be given to those willing," she said.