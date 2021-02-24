Kenya: Clinical Officers Call Off Strike After Court Order

23 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Clinical officers in Kenya have called off a 70-day strike, following a court order issued on Monday by Justice Maureen Onyango.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Chairman Peterson Wachira on Tuesday urged members to report to work but remain vigilant because all their grievances have not been addressed, including the provision of COVID-19 protective gear.

"We, therefore, wish to inform our members, all health workers and the general public that even though we have complied with the court order, we shall not voluntarily expose ourselves. We shall only offer services when supplied with appropriate protective gear," he said in a statement.

Wachira called on the Council of Governors to sign and implement the return-to-work formula so as to provide a conducive working environment for clinical officers.

"However, we wish to reiterate our concerns on the County Government's inaction to remedy the unsafe working environment which informed this strike. As emphasized in our strike notice dated 23rd November 2020, we raised a number of issues that the employers have failed to address even as we resume duty in our various duty stations," he said.

The government has assured that the workers will not be victimised for participating in the strike.

The court further directed the employers to pay all the salaries due to the workers.

