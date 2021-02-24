Sudan: Hamdok - Sudan Government Committed to Peace Deal With Holdout Rebels

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok emphasised the government's commitment to the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the inclusion of the two factions of the Sudanese Liberation Movement headed by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) and Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in the base of signatories, in a speech held yesterday in Khartoum.

The Prime Ministers also addressed the leaders of the police forces and stressed that these forces need to play their part in the protection of civilians, especially in Darfur now that the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has exited the region.

Last year, the governor of Central Darfur warned of an increase in violence resulting from the UNAMID withdrawal and many protests against its exit took place across Darfur in the past few months.

Hamdok announced that a security law is being prepared, which will help protect ethnic and racial diversity and peace.

He further stressed the need to preserve the partnership between the military and civilian-led groups to protect the country and prevent security problems.

Last week, the Sudan Liberation Movement discussed the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement in Darfur, including the use of joint armed forces to guard security in the region. These forces, "according to what is stated in the Juba Peace Agreement, are composed of the armed forces, the police, and the forces of the movements that have signed the peace agreement."

The government and most armed rebel movements in Sudan signed the Juba Peace Agreement on October 3 last year. All rebel movements are involved in the peace agreement, except for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdulaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in South Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile state and the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) in Darfur.

El Nur is known as a "serial naysayer" and adheres to his position that he will only join negotiations after security and stability have been realised in Darfur.