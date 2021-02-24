Tanzania/Senegal: Senegalese Star to Attend Tanzania Football Summit

Dar es Salaam — Various football dignitaries will feature in the inaugural Tanzania's Football Summit scheduled to take place on March 18 and 19 in the country.

Among them are famous former Senegal national football team midfielder Khalilou Fadiga who also played for Italian giants Inter Milan and English side, Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking yesterday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrisoccer, Peter Simon said Fadiga will arrive in the country two days before the summit start and would be involved in various activities. "Fadiga is one of the prominent football star in the African continent who featured for Fifa World Cup and did the best," said Simon.

Apart from Fadiga, Simon named others notable figures as Alvaro Paya who is La Liga's representative of Tanzania and Rwanda, Walter Steenbok who is head of player's scout of Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa national team, BafanaBafana and Instructor of youth football coaching from Germany's ITK Leipzig University Martin Hammel.

There are also Marcos Pelegrin who is South Africa's la Liga representative, Siyabulela Loyilane of Shumba Football Development (South Africa), Young Africans (Yanga) Consultant Senzo Mbatha, GSM's Investment Director, Hersi Said and Simba's board of director member Mulamu Nghambi. The list also includes Azam Football Club Ceo, Abdulkarim Amini and Chairperson of Tanzania Women Football Association, Amina Karuma, Jackson Group Sports managing director, Kelvin Twissa and many others. Simon said that six agenda's would be discussed in the two days summits which are Youths football development, Stadium Management, intermediary Services, Marketing and Sponsorship, E-sports and football digital as well as source of revenues and funds managements. There will be also special guests namely Tanzania's director of sports development, Yusuph Singo, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Wallace Karia, Kidao Wilfred (TFF secretary general), Almasy Kasongo (TPLB Ceo) and Polisi Tanzania chairman, Charles Mkumbo. He said participants are required to be registered through the firm's website www.afrisoccer.co.tz

Simon also said their institution will youths football coaching course to be instructed by Leipzig University coaching instructor Martin Hummel. The course will feature 25 coaches.

"There will be also special football tournament for U-20 players to be held at the Uhuru Stadium. Five best players would be picked and later taken to abroad," he said.